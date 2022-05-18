Prime Minister Who Has Raised Taxes Says He’s Against Raising Taxes

“He can now expect to raise more in tax as a share of national income by 2025 than he expected last October,” the IFS said.

Among the tax changes introduced by the government was the rise in national insurance contributions that kicked in from April.

Sunak has promised to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound - but has yet to do so.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said Labour would reverse the rise in national insurance if it won power.

“We are the only G7 economy that is increasing taxes for working people right into the middle of a cost of living crisis,” she said.

It comes as official statistics inflation hit a 40-year high of 9%, but analysis by economic think tanks showed the squeeze on budgets faced by the poor was even greater.