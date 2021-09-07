Boris Johnson's 'Emotional Commitment' To No New Taxes Is Roundly Mocked

Boris Johnson has added a new phrase to the vocabulary of British politics after trying to duck questions about whether he would sanction more tax rises.

The government announced on Tuesday tax hikes for millions of Britons in order to pump an extra £12bn a year into the NHS and social care.

It broke a Conservative manifesto commitment not to do so, a move that encouraged journalists at a Downing Street press conference to repeatedly press the prime minister on his credentials as a low-tax Tory.

After a couple of swerves, the PM said that it was a matter for the chancellor, but added: “I certainly don’t want any more tax rises in this parliament. If you want me to give that emotional commitment, of course that’s the case.”