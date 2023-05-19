Boris Johnson To Become Dad Again As Wife Carrie Announces She Is Pregnant

Boris and Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. ANDREW MILLIGAN via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is set to become a dad once again after his wife Carrie announced she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In an Instagram post showing her with the couple’s children, Wilf and Romy, she said: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

″I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming - She soon will!”

Carrie Johnson announced the news on Instagram Instagram

The couple, who married in 2021, had Wilf in 2020 and Romy the following year.

The new arrival will be an eighth child for Johnson, who was prime minister from 2019 until being forced to quit last year.

He tried unsuccessfully to return to 10 Downing Street just weeks later, but has insisted he will stand again for the Conservatives in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next general election.

