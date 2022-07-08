Boris Johnson To Stay On As An MP Despite Quitting As Tory Leader

In a letter to the Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench Tory 1922 committee, Major said Raab could be selected as an acting PM.

“The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office — for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable,” he wrote.

“In such a circumstance the prime minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield. “Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not — or could not — do so.”