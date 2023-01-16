Boris Johnson To Write Book About His Time As Prime Minister

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been signed up to write a memoir of his time in Number 10, although no date for its publication has been set.

HarperCollins Publishers said on Monday it had acquired the rights to the book from the former prime minister.

It comes amid persistent rumours in Westminster that Johnson wants to make a political comeback.

Johnson has written several books including a biography of Winston Churchilll.

His long overdue book about William Shakespeare has yet to be released.

Allies of Johnson have repeatedly suggested he could return as PM should Rishi Sunak’s premiership falter.

Tory MPs must “bring back Boris Johnson or die”, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries warned last week.

Johnson was re-elected in Uxbridge and South Ruislip with a majority of 7,210 in 2019, meaning he is vulnerable to a Labour surge at the next election.

It was reported Johnson was prepared to do a deal with Sunak which would have seen him given a safer seat to stand in at the next election in return for a pledge of loyalty to the PM/

However, Sunak said on Friday that Johnson has confirmed he is standing again in his current seat.

Since leaving Downing Street - aside from a short-lived bid to succeed Liz Truss as PM - Johnson has focused on making money and has already pocketed more than £1 million from speech-making.

He also recorded a donation of £1 million from Conservative donor Christopher Harborne, the latest register of interests showed.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Johnson used a distant millionaire relative to act as a guarantor for an £800,000 credit facility while he was in No.10.

Johnson earned £164,000 as prime minister, but an anonymous source told the newspaper he was on the verge of “going broke” and there were fears that he “would not be able to pay his own annual tax bill”.

Twitter is already awash with suggestions about what the title of his Downing Street memoir might be.

