Boris Johnson Won't Face A Confidence Vote Next Week, Dominic Raab Says

To mount a leadership challenge, 54 have to submit a letter to Sir Graham Brady who leads the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs.

Analysis by Sky News shows 41 MPs have publicly questioned Johnson’s position, while 28 have confirmed they have sent in letters.

When presenter Kay Burley asked if he expected a vote of confidence in the prime minister as early as next week, Raab replied: “No. I just don’t see...look allow me to just give you my view, I think the Westminster bubble and village whips this stuff up.

“I’m not saying it’s not serious and significant but we dealt with all of those issues, the prime minister’s dealt with all those issues.

“It does feel like a lot of commentary building up this issue when actually when I talk to MPs...they want to see us driving forward that agenda.

“To be honest with you, votes of no confidence, leadership contests, all of that, is yet more Westminster talking to itself not talking to the public, not talking to our constituents.”