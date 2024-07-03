Boris Johnson's Dad Says He Will Not Be Voting Conservative At This General Election

Stanley Johnson has said he will not be voting Conservative at this general election Getty

Boris Johnson’s father said he will not be voting for the Conservatives at tomorrow’s general election.

Shortly before his son, the former Tory PM, joined an election rally and tried to drum up some support for the Conservative campaign last night, Stanley Johnson revealed he would be voting for the Liberal Democrats instead.

According to a video released by the Lib Dem candidate for Queen’s Park and Maida Vale, Johnson praised her and said: “For reasons which make it absolutely clear, I will be voting for you, Helen Baxter, in this election.”

In her caption on X, Baxter said: “I spoke to another Mr Johnson today, who told me he was voting @LibDems – we had a long conversation about the negative consequences of #Brexit on our economy and our standing in the world.”

Stanley Johnson – a former MEP for the Conservative Party – initially supported Remain and later had his application to become a French citizen approved.

He then said in 2022 that Brexit was “probably a good idea”.

Boris Johnson campaigned for Brexit and won a landslide majority in parliament after negotiating a withdrawal deal.

Baxter posted her video in response to clips of Tory supporters chanting Boris Johnson’s name when he unexpectedly appeared at the party’s rally on Tuesday night.

The former PM warned Labour could deliver “the most left-wing government since the war”.

The Lib Dem’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper later condemned his appearance as a “desperate new low” from the Tory party.

She said: “Rishi Sunak has reached a desperate new low, turning to a man who discredited the office of prime minister and lied to the country time after time.

“It is time to boot out this tired and sleaze-ridden Conservative party, and elect Liberal Democrat MPs who will stand up for their communities.”

I spoke to another Mr Johnson today, who told me he was voting @LibDems - we had a long conversation about the negative consequences of #Brexit on our economy and our standing in the world. #GTTO #GE24 https://t.co/aED8QnLYyY pic.twitter.com/4N0kVMvhr6 — Helen Baxter 🔶 (@HelenBaxter_LD) July 2, 2024

MRP polling from Survation suggests Labour is on track to win in Queen’s Park and Maida Vale in London, leading the way with 38%.