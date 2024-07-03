Boris Johnson's Unexpected Appearance At The Tory Election Rally Has Been Met With Disdain

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson addresses Conservative Party supporters at the National Army Museum in London on July 2, 2024. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s unexpected appearance at an election rally on Tuesday night has everyone online saying the same thing – it reeked of Tory desperation.

The ex-PM, who resigned from Downing Street in disgrace over partygate and the Chris Pincher scandal, took to the stage in central London claiming Labour are on the cusp of delivering “the most Left-wing government since the war”.

He also explained why he was publicly campaigning for the Tories for the first time since the election was called six weeks ago, saying: “When Rishi asked me to come and help, of course I couldn’t say no... We’re all here because we love our country.”

But he dodged any mention of Rishi Sunak after that and did not share the stage with him.

The two men are thought to still be rivals after Sunak pushed Johnson out of office back in 2022.

The former PM chose to leave the Commons as an MP back in 2023 days before a parliamentary committee announced he had deliberately misled the House over partygate.

And while Johnson was met with a crowd who chanted his name last night, it seems very few people on X (formerly Twitter) feel the same way.

In fact, many users seemed to be in disbelief at his reappearance.

I thought the best way to save my campaign would be to wheel out Boris Johnson, the man who partied during lockdown, lied his arse off to Parliament and agreed the shittest possible Brexit deal. pic.twitter.com/XETA5D8WEG — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) July 2, 2024

If Boris Johnson is your parachute I’m afraid I have some extremely distressing news about your landing. pic.twitter.com/FSyhbxk7OU — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) July 2, 2024

Some even thought Johnson’s presence would be an own goal for the Tories and encourage voters to back Labour, rather than vice versa.

I would like to thank Rishi Sunak and his desperation for reminding us what a charlatan Boris Johnson is, what a dreadful PM he was, and of the damage he did to the country with his lies and incompetence. Labour gain. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 3, 2024

Well done the desperate party for wheeling out Boris Johnson, a timely reminder for the undecided to never vote Conservative — Cagot (@MikeCalag) July 3, 2024

Boris Johnson …



Tories think this is a good idea? Lols



They've just reminded EVERYONE about Partygate, PPE Lane, lying to us, lying to the Queen, corruption …

And the new betting scandal....



Lib Dems will DEFINITELY become the opposition now 😂? pic.twitter.com/DIGWgOa9Al — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 2, 2024

Few things better illustrate the state of post-Brexit right-wing politics in the U.K. than surveying imminent electoral oblivion & thinking “I know what will help us: Boris Johnson.” They’re doomed until they admit the failure of Brexit & at least two leaders shy of that moment. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 3, 2024

While others joked about Johnson’s handling of Covid and the Tories’ widely anticipated electoral wipeout later this week.

You can't keep him away from a good leaving do. https://t.co/gPPKVZZiCQ — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) July 2, 2024

I for one am delighted that Boris Johnson has finally joined the campaign pic.twitter.com/BT9MJOwNaV — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 3, 2024

Many could not help pointing out that this seemed to only emphasise the divide occurring within the Tory party right now.

While Johnson was appearing in a supposed sign of unity with Sunak, former home secretary Suella Braverman was writing in the Telegraph that the election is “over” for the Tories.

Tory minister Huw Merriman – who is standing as a Conservative candidate – also wrote on X that the ex-PM’s revival made him question his own decision to vote for the party.