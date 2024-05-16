Liz Truss And Boris Johnson Have Been Savaged By Theresa May

Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last November. TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images

Theresa May has launched a brutal attack on her successors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The former prime minister took aim at the controversial pair, who were both forced out of office in disgrace, at a Westminster lunch.

She said she had been “in quite a few bookshops recently” promoting her political memoir ‘The Abuse Of Power’.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing how political books are categorised,” she said. “Liz Truss: Ten Years To Save The West. Given Liz Truss’s reputation and record, perhaps that should be Ten Days To Save The West - filed under sci-fi fantasy.”

In a reference to Johnson’s colourful private life, she added: “Of course we’re all waiting for the memoir from Boris Johnson, which will undoubtedly be shelved under current affairs.”

Meanwhile, May also criticised the rise of “populism” in politics.

“It seeks to divide our society and it seeks to provide easy answers, and actually the answers in politics and government are not easy, she said.

Asked if that was also a veiled criticism of her successors, she said: “There’s an element of politics today which comes into the populism issue, which is an expectation of celebrity, and some of my successors have fallen more into that category than I did.

Advertisement