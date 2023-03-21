Boris Loyalists Assemble! Johnson's MP Cheerleaders Rush To Protest His Innocence

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life. Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders took to Twitter to defend him as he protested his innocence over claims he misled parliament.

In an apparently spontaneous show of support, his closest allies claimed a 52-page dossier produced by the former prime minister proved he has no case to answer.

Johnson will fight for his political life in a four-hour showdown with MPs on the privileges committee tomorrow.

He is accused of misleading MPs by insisting that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street during lockdown.

In his defence dossier published today, the ex-PM admitted that he had misled the Commons, but said he had acted “in good faith” by following the advice of Number 10 aides.

Johnson said: “I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so.”

Unsurprisingly, Nadine Dorries led the charge of the loyalists, insisting he “did not knowingly mislead parliament” and re-tweeting a lengthy thread by fellow supporter Mark Jenkinson.

⬇️ @BorisJohnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament. https://t.co/cmOgNKTATl — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) March 21, 2023

Tory MP Sir James Duddridge – who was knighted on Johnson’s recommendation – also backed his former boss.

I have now read the Boris submission. It supports his assertion he did not intentionally mislead the House. For God’s sake can we now get back to reducing inflation, cutting the deficit and growing the economy. — Sir James Duddridge KCMG MP (@JamesDuddridge) March 21, 2023

Red Wall MP Brendan Clarke-Smith was one of the first to tweet his support for Johnson, claiming he “did not intentionally mislead the house”.

Written submission confirms what we all already knew. @BorisJohnson did not intentionally mislead the House, he made statements in good faith with the information provided to him and he then later corrected the record as any Minister would also do in similar circumstances. 1/2 — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) March 21, 2023

Andrea Jenkyns – who was drafted in as a minister after more than 60 of Johnson’s frontbenchers resigned to force him out of Number 10 – said his case was “compelling, clear and strong”.

The evidence submitted by @BorisJohnson shows clearly that his case is compelling, clear and strong. His evidence session tomorrow will prove this further.



I hope to see him fully exonerated and to put an end to this kangaroo court.https://t.co/LdXHOZo6Q5 — Andrea Jenkyns MP 🇬🇧 (@andreajenkyns) March 21, 2023

Speaking ahead of his appearance before the privileges committee tomorrow, Johnson said: "I look forward very much to the committee session tomorrow.

“I believe that the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead parliament.

