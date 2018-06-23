A food bank in Bournemouth is appealing for emergency donations after its warehouse was ransacked and a month’s worth of supplies stolen.
Volunteers at Hope For Food said 90% of food, clothes, shoes, toiletries and other household items were taken.
The warehouse was trashed during the burglary, causing £3,000 of damage.
More than 400 families will be affected following the burglary on Friday, the charity said.
The charity, which runs soup kitchens and outreach services for local families and the homeless, is now urgently appealing for emergency donations on its Facebook page.
Volunteer Jane Hancox told the Bournemouth Echo: “I have spent the whole day crying about it, we have all been deeply shocked and horrified that anyone could do this.
“We all work incredibly hard as volunteers to keep the store and supply going on a weekly basis.
“It feels a bit like we have let down all the people who brought in donations, it is absolutely heart-breaking.”
The only items left were cans of beans and soup, the charity’s founder said. Even refrigerated and frozen items were taken in the raid.
Claire Matthews told BBC News: “It beggars belief. It’s going to have a huge impact on our families. One family we needed to get food to yesterday, but we didn’t have any.
“A van was supposed to go out tomorrow but there’s nothing to go into the van. They’ve [the burglars] taken a good month’s worth of food.
“Families are going to get a meagre offering of the basics instead of the normal hamper we give out.”
The charity are appealing for non-perishable goods including coffee,
biscuits, long life milk, tinned meat, shower gel and toothpaste.