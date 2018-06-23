Hope For Food Hope For Food collects donations for local families and the homeless.

A food bank in Bournemouth is appealing for emergency donations after its warehouse was ransacked and a month’s worth of supplies stolen.

Volunteers at Hope For Food said 90% of food, clothes, shoes, toiletries and other household items were taken.

The warehouse was trashed during the burglary, causing £3,000 of damage.

More than 400 families will be affected following the burglary on Friday, the charity said.