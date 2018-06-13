Boyfriend's Sweet Daily Notes Help Woman Cope With Eating Disorder And Depression

A woman has shared how her boyfriend has been helping her cope with her mental health issues by leaving her daily notes filled with small to-do lists, giving her something positive to focus on. Danielle Montgomery, 27, began her recovery from bulimia and other disordered eating in 2015, but has recently been struggling with depression and stress, having left her job in April. A fortnight ago she told her partner, Phillip Pratt, that she was worried her symptoms would spiral out of control and he responded by writing her a surprise note before leaving for work the next day. The note contained a check-list of simple activities such as “make bed” and “put clothes away”, alongside the gentle encouragement: “Remember, don’t put pressure on yourself to do all of these, start with the easiest one and go from there. Love you.”

Danielle Montgomery

Danielle said reading the note “just brought a massive smile to [her] face”, despite it being a difficult time. “He’s very logical and methodical, whereas I am a bit airy fairy with my head in the clouds, so it was lovely to wake up to a sweet handwritten note with the intention of getting me through the day. He didn’t have to, but he did, and that means a lot,” she tells HuffPost UK – Phillip has since written her a note each day. Before Phillip began writing the notes, Danielle had been feeling overwhelmed at home by herself, which she said led to “dangerous coping mechanisms”. “In my head there’s a thousand things I want to do and a thousand things I need to do, but I just sit there letting them whirl around in my head and taunt me for not actually doing them,” she says. “I end up doing none of the things, which leads to guilt and self-loathing, which can lead to bingeing and purging.” But she has found the act of ticking items off her to-do list therapeutic in itself as she can “physically see the progress and productivity” of her day. Phillip’s choices of activities has also reassured her that he understands the challenges of mental illness. “When I text him to say I’ve got up and made the bed, he replies with praise and encouragement. With depression, getting out of bed can sometimes be too daunting, so I appreciate that his notes take this into consideration and they’re not stacked full of important, daunting, scary tasks,” she explains.

Danielle Montgomery Danielle Montgomery and Phillip Pratt.