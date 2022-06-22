Brad Pitt Claims He's On The 'Last Leg' Of His Film Career

Brad Pitt Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Brad Pitt has said he is on the “last leg” of his illustrious film career.

The Hollywood star has said he is planning how he wants the final chapter on screen to play out, 35 years after making his uncredited debut in comedy film Hunk.

Since then, he has gone on to star in movies including Fight Club, the Ocean’s Trilogy, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which he won his first acting Oscar in 2020.

Advertisement

In an interview with GQ, Brad discussed the future of his career, telling the magazine: “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester.

“What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

This year alone will see Brad take the lead in action film Bullet Train, before he is reunited with Once Upon A Time co-star Margot Robbie in Hollywood epic Babylon, helmed by La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Brad has previously hinted at a more permanent move behind the camera, having already produced a number of films, including The Big Short, The Departed and Ad Astra.

Advertisement

Brad won his first acting Oscar for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in 2020 Rachel Luna via Getty Images

He told the New York Times in 2019: “It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now.

“When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.

“Producing just means you don’t have to get up really early and put on make-up…

“The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth. I’ve got to be experiencing something that’s real to me for it to read real to you.”