Brazil’s football team couldn’t control their joy on the pitch on Monday, breaking out into a different dance every time they scored a goal.
The squad won 4-1 to South Korea, meaning they will now go through to the quarter-finals of Qatar World Cup 2022.
And – while the match itself was filled with excitement with five goals scored throughout – it was the team’s victorious dancing which has caused the largest stir online.
After scoring, players would spontaneously break out a few moves. At one point, their coach even got involved.
The joyful gestures were quickly picked up by viewers and commentators alike – although not every loved it.
Former Manchester United player Roy Keane complained on ITV: “I think it’s disrespectful dancing like that every time they score.
“I don’t mind the first jig, or whatever it was for the first goal, but not every time.
“It’s disrespectful. Even their manager got involved. I don’t like it.”
After the match, coach Tite explained: “I try to adapt to my players. They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves.”
“There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”
And Twitter seemed to absolutely love it...
Gambling company Paddy Power even got in on the action, and produced a spoof video from the “celebration police” mocking the critics.