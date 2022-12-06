Brazil's players celebrating after scoring in their Monday match Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

Brazil’s football team couldn’t control their joy on the pitch on Monday, breaking out into a different dance every time they scored a goal.

The squad won 4-1 to South Korea, meaning they will now go through to the quarter-finals of Qatar World Cup 2022.

And – while the match itself was filled with excitement with five goals scored throughout – it was the team’s victorious dancing which has caused the largest stir online.

After scoring, players would spontaneously break out a few moves. At one point, their coach even got involved.

The joyful gestures were quickly picked up by viewers and commentators alike – although not every loved it.

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane complained on ITV: “I think it’s disrespectful dancing like that every time they score.

“I don’t mind the first jig, or whatever it was for the first goal, but not every time.

“It’s disrespectful. Even their manager got involved. I don’t like it.”

After the match, coach Tite explained: “I try to adapt to my players. They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves.”

“There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

And Twitter seemed to absolutely love it...

Even Brazil coach Tite got involved on the dancing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZeRwKQLl2c — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2022

Not people criticizing brazil for dancing after every goal 😭 jealousy is a disease, get well soon pic.twitter.com/Q6wJoRve3n — kat ✨ (@pastelpinktv) December 5, 2022

Brazil team are such a vibes man look at their manager dancing 😭😭pic.twitter.com/5CHBBYrCfL — Mxcel (@UTDMarcel) December 5, 2022

If you hate Brazil dancing you hate joy and fun — Arielle Castillo / @ariellec@masto.ai (@ariellec) December 5, 2022

Things we should never get tired of (though some people seem to be)



- Brazil being brilliant

- Happy footballers being happy (and dancing if that's what they want to do) https://t.co/j96wewECsx — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) December 6, 2022

there’s already people hating on Brazil for their dancing celebrations smh admit you wish your team was this cool pic.twitter.com/RKyXhNZeHD — Sanaa (@sanaaspeakss) December 5, 2022

If you're upset that Brazil were dancing after scoring goals, probably best not to watch them, they won't be stopping that anytime soon #InjectIt pic.twitter.com/RDJDIgDfxE — El Chambo (@yescarlton) December 6, 2022

Carnival dancing, world-class goals, party tricks in abundance and plenty in yellow enjoying themselves - this was Brazil at their magical best. 👇🏻✍️🇧🇷 https://t.co/diQhS3Ro9G — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 5, 2022

Gambling company Paddy Power even got in on the action, and produced a spoof video from the “celebration police” mocking the critics.