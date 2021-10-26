Breastfeeding My Boyfriend Viewers Don't Think They'll Ever Recover From Watching The Channel 4 Doc

Channel 4 viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Breastfeeding My Boyfriend after the documentary aired on Monday evening, and it’s fair to say some don’t think they’ll ever recover from the experience.
It’s not like the clue wasn’t in the title...
The broadcaster described the doc as “a look at the taboo surrounding adult breastfeeding, exploring a growing underground scene that ranges from women producing milk for their partners to the lucrative lactation porn industry.”
One contributor, known as Milky Mummy, explained how she made £30,000 a month selling lactation videos.
Another woman, called Lana, said the practice is the perfect foreplay for her and her boyfriend and that she missed breastfeeding her two children once they grew up.
While Tip and Button explained they were doing ANR – that’s an "adult nursing relationship" – and typically breastfeeding three to five times a day, because they enjoyed it.
The show quickly started trending after shocked viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Many questioned why the people featured would even agree to appear in the doc in the first place...
Most viewers wondered if they’d ever recover from the experience...
And it wasn’t just the visuals that some found upsetting...
It inspired some people to start a brand new life...
And others to break the habits of a lifetime...
While others are already counting down the days until Friday...
Breastfeeding My Boyfriend is available to watch on All4 now.