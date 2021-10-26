Breastfeeding My Boyfriend Viewers Don't Think They'll Ever Recover From Watching The Channel 4 Doc

Channel 4 Breastfeeding My Boyfriend

Channel 4 viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Breastfeeding My Boyfriend after the documentary aired on Monday evening, and it’s fair to say some don’t think they’ll ever recover from the experience. It’s not like the clue wasn’t in the title...

Some TV shows have titles and you're like "Ooh intriguing, add to list" and then some TV shows are called #breastfeedingmyboyfriend and you're like got it, totally know how it ends, no need to watch, excuse me while I vomit for days. — Andrea Hubert (@ShutUpAndrea) October 26, 2021

The broadcaster described the doc as “a look at the taboo surrounding adult breastfeeding, exploring a growing underground scene that ranges from women producing milk for their partners to the lucrative lactation porn industry.” One contributor, known as Milky Mummy, explained how she made £30,000 a month selling lactation videos. Another woman, called Lana, said the practice is the perfect foreplay for her and her boyfriend and that she missed breastfeeding her two children once they grew up. While Tip and Button explained they were doing ANR – that’s an "adult nursing relationship" – and typically breastfeeding three to five times a day, because they enjoyed it. The show quickly started trending after shocked viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts. Many questioned why the people featured would even agree to appear in the doc in the first place...

#BreastfeedingMyBoyfriend Hi Mum, I’m going to be on tv tonight. Mum: Wow that’s fantastic. What channel?

Son: Channel 4 at 10pm pic.twitter.com/CNlPTWlGFK — mark (@toppaharlee) October 25, 2021

What and this man just goes to work as normal after being on this programme??? 😐 #breastfeedingmyboyfriend — Hannah Charlton (@HannahCharlton1) October 25, 2021

Most viewers wondered if they’d ever recover from the experience...

I hope @Channel4 are announcing some sort of support helpline after this show for traumatised viewers 😦 #breastfeedingmyboyfriend#bfmbf — Lou (@itslouchie) October 25, 2021

When you're scrolling through twitter and you come across #breastfeedingmyboyfriendpic.twitter.com/kgdayTs5Xy — Nev Jones (@NevJones10) October 26, 2021

What a terrible day to have eyes#breastfeedingmyboyfriendpic.twitter.com/eKj40uYOxL — Sam Carter (@samanthacarter) October 25, 2021

And it wasn’t just the visuals that some found upsetting...

It inspired some people to start a brand new life...

I thought I might have been too negative about social media recently. I open Twitter and the first hashtag I see is #breastfeedingmyboyfriend and now I need to go and build a new life in the wilderness away from the fall of civilisation and it's not even 9am yet. pic.twitter.com/Z6K1i9zVcO — Lewis Workshop (@LewisWorkshop) October 26, 2021

And others to break the habits of a lifetime...

Breakfast tomorrow will be Cornflakes with water 🤢 #breastfeedingmyboyfriend — Andy Ware (@Panky1882) October 25, 2021

While others are already counting down the days until Friday...

Cannot wait to watch #gogglebox this week. Especially Giles and Mary. #breastfeedingmyboyfriend — Lou (@itslouchie) October 25, 2021