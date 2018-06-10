Brexit-Backing Millionaire Arron Banks Faces Questions Over Kremlin Links

PA Archive/PA Images Arron Banks donated huge sums to both UKIP and the unofficial Brexit campaign Leave.EU

Calls are intensifying for Brexit-backing millionaire Arron Banks to explain his links to the Kremlin after fresh revelations about his contact with Russian embassy officials emerged.

The Leave.EU founder, who helped bankroll Nigel Farage’s campaign, held a series of undisclosed meetings with Russian embassy officials around the time of the 2016 referendum campaign, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The paper said it had seen emails showing he discussed a potential business deal involving six Russian gold mines with ambassador Alexander Yakovenko after being introduced to him by a suspected Russian spy.

The head of the parliamentary inquiry into “fake news”, Conservative MP Damian Collins, said the report raised serious questions about Russian interference in UK politics.

“The question I think people will want answered is did Mr Banks profit out of these meetings?” he told BBC1′s Sunday Politics programme.

“Did that happen? Did he make money out of it and did he use that money to fund his campaigns?

“Russia has a track record of interfering in the politics of other countries. It does it in a variety of ways. That is why it is important we understand the level of contact and involvement there was here.”

Asked about the report at the G7 summit in Quebec on Saturday, Theresa May said: “I am sure that if there are any allegations that need investigation the proper authorities will do that.”

Collins confirmed that Banks has agreed to give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee as planned on Tuesday, having previously announced he was pulling out, accusing the MPs of conducting a “witch hunt”.