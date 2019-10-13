The prospect of a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU remains uncertain as both sides conceded there was still work to do.

Officials will resume talks on Monday after Boris Johnson’s meeting last week with Irish premier Leo Varadkar on the Wirral, which prompted a wave of optimism over securing an agreement.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said “technical-level” talks over the weekend had proved “constructive”.

But in a briefing to ambassadors of the remaining EU27 in Brussels on Sunday, he said that “a lot of work remains to be done”.

Earlier prime minister Johnson told senior ministers that while a “pathway” to a deal could still be seen, there was “still a significant amount of work to get there”.

In a Cabinet conference call, he said that they still had to be prepared to leave without a deal on October 31.

The assessments came amid reports from the Belgian capital that the chances of getting an agreement in time to be signed off by Thursday’s summit of EU leaders were looking increasingly slender.

The sticking point remains the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop, intended to guarantee there will be no return of a hard border with the Republic.

A reported attempt by the UK side to revive a compromise proposal by former PM Theresa May for a “customs partnership” between Northern Ireland and the EU was said to have run into opposition from both Brussels and Johnson’s allies in the DUP.