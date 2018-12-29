Brexit, Exams And Bullying Top Parents' Fears For Their Kids In 2019

Fears over Brexit, exams and school stress top the list of parents’ worries for their children in 2019, a survey has revealed.

A poll by children’s charity Barnardo’s – which questioned more than 1,200 parents across the UK – found that 86% of mums and dads are concerned about what the new year will have in store for their kids.

While 42% of parents said they were worried about the stress exams and school could put on their children in 2019, 4 in 10 reported fears about the impact leaving the EU could have on the next generation.

Meanwhile, more than a third (38%) of respondents in the YouGov poll said they were scared their kids might be bullied and 31% voiced concerns about cuts to children’s services.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said the results offered a “unique insight” into parents’ views.

“It is troubling, although not surprising, that more than two fifths of parents (42%) are concerned about their children being stressed about school and exams,” he said, calling on schools to look at ways to reduce stress for pupils.

“The government must also take note of parents concerns about cuts to children’s services and provide much needed funding to plug the £3 billion shortfall in funding.

“Otherwise, we will see even less support for the vital work children’s services do – like counselling children to overcome trauma, helping them to stay in education or making sure they have a secure home.”

The study also revealed that around a quarter (24%) of parents are concerned about their children developing mental health issues and not being able to get timely support.

Just under a fifth (19%) said they were worried their kids would be affected by drugs or knife crime in the coming year.