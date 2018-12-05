Brexit Vote Explained: Here's What Happens If Theresa May Loses

More than two years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, Brexit is almost here. Yet while the country is scheduled to depart on March 29, 2019, Britain is as divided over the issue as it ever has been. Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed the terms of the ‘divorce’ with the leaders of the EU’s remaining member states, but lawmakers in the British parliament still have to approve the so-called Withdrawal Agreement. In ordinary times, a Conservative government with a simple majority would be able to get the deal through the House of Commons with little fuss. But these are extraordinary times. May cannot rely on the support from members of parliament in her own party – much less Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has been propping up May’s minority government since her disastrous general election last year.

Will Theresa May quit? Could Jeremy Corbyn become Prime Minister?

As it stands, as May bizarrely takes her Brexit plan around the country as if on the election trail, no commentator in the country expects the prime minister to get enough support when MPs vote on December 11. The only question, it seems, is how heavily she is defeated. Then what? That’s where things get more unpredictable, with the outcomes ranging wildly from the prospect of another general election to no Brexit at all. Here’s your guide to what will be a historic week in British politics, however it ends. What’s happening now? On Tuesday, MPs began five days of debates ahead of what is described as the ‘meaningful vote’ on May’s Brexit deal. The Withdrawal Agreement they are debating outlines the terms on which the UK will leave the EU and the desired future relationship. The vote is expected on December 11, but even that isn’t set in stone. Amendments have been tabled by two Labour MPs to extend the time for debate. Will May get enough votes? Probably not. Some 20 Conservative MPs have said publicly they will vote against May’s deal, 45 have said they will not vote in favour and more than 20 have said they are unhappy with it. Their unease comes from, as they see it, the agreement aligning the UK too closely with the EU, and they claim May is set to deliver a Brexit in name only. Given that May doesn’t have a majority in parliament, she will be relying on support from opposition parties. May’s minority government ally, the DUP, who usually vote with the government to help them pass legislation, has also expressed its own concerns with how the deal risks separating the island of Ireland from the mainland as a trading territory. The Labour Party, the official opposition, has also declined to approve May’s Brexit deal, saying the have concerns about the impact on jobs and Northern Ireland. The bottom line is this: the chance of the deal being approved with the simple majority of 320 of the 639 MPs eligible to vote is highly unlikely. What are the amendments? The vote - or votes - may not be limited to the terms of May’s deal. Labour has tabled an amendment outlining how MPs will “pursue every option” that prevents the UK leaving the EU on the terms of May’s deal or leaving without any deal at all. Tory and Labour backbenchers have also put forward something similar, and there appears to be united front against the UK quitting the EU without any deal at - or what is colloquially referred to as ‘crashing out’. Indeed, on the first day of debates, MPs voted for a motion that means if May’s Brexit is voted down next week, MPs can effectively instruct minsters on what to do next and amend her “plan B” option.

