Succession Star Brian Cox Resurrects Logan Roy In Epic TikTok At Kamala Harris Event

If ever there were an appropriate moment for Succession star Brian Cox to revive his award-winning alter-ego Logan Roy, it’d be US election season.
Over the weekend, TikTok user @Yevit attended an event in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, where she spoke with stars including Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Zachary Quinto.
Also in attendance was Emmy winner Brian, with whom she filmed a video in which he brought back his Succession character.
“I hope they play Hot To Go,” Yvette was heard saying, mimicking the popular TikTok trend, to which the British actor responded: “This is a ‘get out to vote for Kamala Harris’ event.”
“OK so… Charli XCX?” she then jokingly suggested, prompting him to say: “What the fuck are you talking about? Jesus fucking Christ…”
Give the clip a watch for yourself below:
Brian has been one of Republican candidate Donald Trump’s loudest critics in recent history, comparing the former US president unfavourably to his Succession character and, at one point, simply branding him a “fucking asshole”.
Earlier this year, Brian even admitted he already has a drastic contingency plan in place should Trump come out on top in the forthcoming US election.
“It’s very hard to govern America and you certainly don’t need idiots like Trump doing that,” the Scottish performer said back in April.
Kamala Harris has scored a slew of A-list supporters in recent weeks, including pop singers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez, as well as award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker.