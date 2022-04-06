Nicola Coughlan Admits There's One Bridgerton Scene That Had Her In Tears For Real

Nicola in the second series of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest series of Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan was left in tears for real while filming a particular scene in the second series of Bridgerton.

The actor, who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix drama, revealed she was really upset at her character’s falling out with close friend Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie.

Season two finished with a confrontation between the pair, after Eloise discovered that Penelope is actually behind the Ton’s resident gossip Lady Whistledown.

Speaking to E!, Nicola said she was “super nervous” about filming the scene, which saw her and Jessie “really crying” while acting it out.

“It was just awful,” she said.

“Friendship breakups are just so horrendous. To film that scene was really harrowing and actually like, made me feel sick to my stomach.”

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Nicola said she and Jessie “had an inkling” that the fight scene was coming from filming the first couple of episodes.

She explained: “Because there was one line, where Penelope says to Eloise, ‘You cannot lie to me!’ And I went, ‘Why is she saying that?’ And I sort of questioned it and [the writers] said ‘No, please say it. It’s important because of later on.’ And we both went, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no. This is bad.’”

Nicola also recently admitted there’s another scene she’s dreading filming as the show progresses in future seasons.

