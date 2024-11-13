A Lot Has Changed For Bridget Jones In This New Trailer For Latest Sequel Mad About The Boy

Renée Zellweger in character as Bridget Jones in Mad About The Boy Studio Canal

The first trailer for the new Bridget Jones movie Mad About The Boy has debuted.

When we last checked in with Renée Zellweger’s iconic character at the end of Bridget Jones’s Baby, our heroine was celebrating finally marrying her dream man, Mark Darcy, after welcoming his son.

Sadly, their love story apparently wasn’t to last, with the new trailer opening at a time with Bridget raising her son and daughter as a single mother, following Colin Firth’s character’s death.

All of your favourite Bridget Jones characters are present and correct in the new trailer, including her close pals Jude, Shazzer and Tom, her affable dad and even her former flame Daniel Cleaver, with Hugh Grant returning to the franchise after sitting out movie number three.

Fans are also introduced to new characters played by One Day’s Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor, both of whom appear to be potential love interests for Bridget as she readjusts to dating as a single mum in the modern age.

Watch the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy trailer for yourself below:

Although Mad About The Boy will be exclusive to the streaming service Peacock in the US when it’s released next year, UK fans of Bridget will be able to watch the new instalment in cinemas from Friday 14 February 2025.

