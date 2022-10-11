Life
shoppingHome and Gardencost of livingInteriorsamazonprimeday2022

5 Brilliant Electric Blankets And Heat Pads In The Amazon Sale That'll Help Keep You Cosy This Winter

This Prime Day, prioritise staying warm throughout winter by picking up one of these discounted heated products.

Shopping Writer

Boasting exclusive Prime Day discounts, these heated essentials are even more cost-effective than usual!
Amazon
Boasting exclusive Prime Day discounts, these heated essentials are even more cost-effective than usual!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s safe to say that the energy crisis is hitting UK homes hard. Being able to heat your home shouldn’t be a luxury — but the unfortunate truth is that many of us are shunning the thermostat, and instead searching for other ways to stay warm this winter.

And with many electric blankets and other heated items costing as little as 1p per hour to run, it’s not surprising that they’ve had such an increase in sales, as shoppers prep for the winter months ahead.

If you’re also on the hunt for a good heated blanket, pad, or mattress topper, you’ll be pleased to know that there are quite a few on offer this Prime Day. Here are five warm and cosy deals that we’re keeping an eye on.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
Get a £10 discount on this king size electric blanket
Get it for £74.97 (was £84.99)
2
Amazon
Bag 20% off this bestselling wearable shoulder, neck, and back warmer
Get it for £23.99 (was £29.99)
3
Amazon
This highly-rated weighted heat pad has a 20% discount
Get it for £26.39 (was £32.99)
4
Amazon
Get a £13 discount on this electric heated underblanket
Get it for £76.49 (was £89.99)
5
Amazon
Make a 20% saving on this 2-in-1 electric foot warmer
Get it for £25.59 (was £31.96)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction