Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about U.S. military service members and veterans were used against him in a powerful new ad released by President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign to mark Veterans Day.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hailed the spot as “brilliant” because it simply used the former president’s own words “to drive the message home.”

The video highlights Republican 2024 front-runner Trump’s description of fallen soldiers as “suckers” and his criticism of the late Senator John McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War.

“If you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them,” the ad says at the end.

If you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/vmE2i0TLla — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2023

The spot has garnered more than 24.5 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

And Scarborough’s analysis of the 45-second clip on Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” has received more than 1.2 million views on YouTube alone.

Trump never served in the military. He received five deferments to avoid the Vietnam draft and in 1998 told radio host Howard Stern that his own personal Vietnam was avoiding contracting STDs.