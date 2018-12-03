Ever thought about how the language you use in everyday parlance might be offending vegans or those who choose not to eat animal products?

Or would that be opening a can of linguistic worms?

An academic has claimed English language phrases such as “bring home the bacon” and “putting all your eggs in one basket” will be phased out in favour of alternatives like “bring home the bagels” and “all your berries in a bowl”.

Animal rights charity Peta has been campaigning on this issue for a while but researcher Shareena Hamzah from Swansea University now predicts that as awareness of veganism grows, we’ll start eating our words too.