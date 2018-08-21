Parents Ask Coroner To Investigate Bristol University’s Actions Before Daughter’s Death

A leading university, which has seen at least 11 students die in suspected suicides in two years, could see its pastoral care scrutinised in court for the first time.

The University of Bristol has been hit by claims from some bereaved relatives that it failed to properly care for students. Now, the parents of a second-year student who died suddenly in April are pushing for a broader inquiry into her death.

The parents of Natasha Abrahart, who died aged 20, will argue through their lawyers on Wednesday that the inquiry into their daughter’s death should consider whether there was a “multi-agency failure” which may have breached the Human Rights Act.

Natasha’s parents, Robert and Margaret, said: “Over the last two months we have conducted our own in-depth analysis of available material. This has provided a better understanding of what transpired; however, we still have a lot of questions and concerns, which we hope will be addressed by the inquest.

“For the benefit of university students across the country, we want to ensure that any lessons which can be learned from Natasha’s death are identified and acted upon.”

Previous inquests have not found a link between the deaths, and some conclusions have supported Bristol’s claim that it has adequate systems in place to help students with mental health issues.

Natasha’s parents, Robert and Margaret Abrahart, sought advice from the charity INQUEST and have engaged a barrister to put their case forward during a pre-inquest review hearing at Avon Coroner’s Court near Bristol on Wednesday.

It is understood that the role of other organisations, including the NHS, will also form part of the Abrahart’s application.

Wednesday’s hearing will seek to determine whether the circumstances of Natasha’s death potentially beached Article 2 of the Human Rights Act – which protects the “right to life” – thus requiring an enhanced investigation by the coroner.

The final decision will be taken by Senior Coroner for Avon, Maria Voisin.

The University of Bristol has suggested its pastoral care system may have previously lacked round-the-clock support across the whole institution.

“I don’t think we can stand by a system where there isn’t 24/7 support by people specifically trained on these issues,” its vice-chancellor, Hugh Brady, said in May.

The university announced last October an extra £1 million a year for enhanced welfare support for students, including more dedicated mental health staff.

In the statement, the family’s lawyer, Gus Silverman, an expert public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The number of recent deaths amongst students at the University of Bristol has been a matter of considerable, and understandable, public concern.

“Natasha’s family now look forward to a full and fearless investigation of the circumstances surrounding her death.”