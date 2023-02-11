Brit Awards 2003 Brian Rasic/Getty/Dave Hogan/ITV/Shutterstock

The Brit Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the biggest stars in music right now (and test ourselves on how many of them we’ve actually heard of), but they’re also a great source of nostalgia.

With so many iconic performances and chaotic moments to look back on, whenever the Brits come around, we find ourselves reminiscing about previous ceremonies.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 33 nostalgic photos from the event in 2003, which perfectly sum up what was going on at the Brits 20 years ago...

Before the ceremony, host Davina McCall really got in the Brits spirit with this photo-shoot

ITV/Shutterstock

And on the red carpet, everyone was serving up serious early-2000s fashion, not least TV’s golden couple Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

Mel C wore her best formal cardigan for the occasion...

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

And, surprise! It was backless!

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Liberty X used the Brits to debut a surprise new member

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Just kidding, who could replace Michelle Heaton?

Liberty X Jon Furniss via Getty Images

The late, great Tara Palmer-Tomkinson brought her own unique energy to the red carpet

Shutterstock

Meanwhile, P!nk brought some international flair to the event

Jon Furniss/WireImage

But she wasn’t the only one who sported a colourful do on the red carpet

Shutterstock

And we can’t be certain, but we reckon Tom Jones might have dyed his hair for the occasion, too

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Still riding the wave of Pop Idol, Will Young put in an appearance

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

As did his one-time rival Gareth Gates

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

And speaking of Pop Idol – Sarah Whatmore, anyone?

Dave Benett via Getty Images

The true star of this year’s Brits red carpet (and, let’s be honest, most Brits red carpets) was Kylie Minogue, and while she looked flawless, we’re a little bit confused as to what she had on her head?

Shutterstock

Even this close-up has left us none the wiser

Shutterstock

As well as winning Best Pop Act, Blue were among the night’s performers

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

And they took serious measures to make sure we remembered the name of their group

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Sugababes also gave one of their first performances with new member Heidi Range

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Mutya Buena remains a true Queen of British pop

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne performed her hit Sk8er Boi with about 20 drummers on stage

Richard Young/Shutterstock

And P!nk got into the British spirit with these stripping beefeaters while performing Get The Party Started

Richard Young/Shutterstock

There was another Will vs. Gareth battle for Best British Single – although it ended up going to Liberty X

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Matt Lucas and David Walliams presented an award in character as Charlotte Church and Eminem, respectively

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Coldplay scooped Album Of The Year for their second album A Rush Of Blood To The Head

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

And gave this laser-heavy performance of their hit Clocks

Coldplay Stuart Mostyn/Redferns

Ms Dynamite was another of the night’s biggest winners, scooping Best British Female and the inaugural British Urban Act prize

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

She also performed a rewritten version of George Michael’s Faith, which including a pre-recorded contribution from the man himself

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Of course, that wasn’t the biggest collaboration of the night – with that distinction going to this pair

Shutterstock

The performance was noteworthy because of this moment (which Justin later insisted was rehearsed ahead of time)

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

The pair’s cover of Blondie’s Rapture has repeatedly been held up as one of the most iconic performances in Brits history

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

What better way to end the night than with a medley from Sir Tom, who was awarded for his Outstanding Contribution during the show

Stuart Mostyn/Redferns

Have you ever seen a more 2003 photo than this one of Katie ‘Jordan’ Price and Dean Gaffney leaving a Brits afterparty?

Nikos Vinieratos/Shutterstock

And finally, let’s end on another shot of Davina’s very serious Brits presenter photo-shoot, shall we?

ITV/Shutterstock