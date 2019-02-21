We’re not saying that the Brit Awards aren’t a laugh, but everyone in the industry knows the after parties are where it’s really at.
After the red carpet (fun), dinner (pretty fancy) and actual awards show (a bit long), the real fun starts when the celebs are whisked off to various exclusive parties around London.
The main three are held by record labels Warner, Sony and Universal and it’s not just stars of the music world who attend, as they’re often joined by familiar faces from reality TV, and Radio 1′s entire roster pops up too.
Here are 19 stars who look like they had a ball this year...
1. Liam PayneDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
2. Dua LipaDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
3. Olly AlexanderDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
4. Clara AmfoEamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
5. Lewis CapaldiDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
6, 7, 8. Maya Jama, Annie Mac and Nick GrimshawDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
9. PinkRicky Vigil via Getty Images
10. Jorja SmithGetty Editorial
11 and 12. Calvin Harris and Aarika WolfMark R. Milan via Getty Images
13. Megan Barton-HansonMark R. Milan via Getty Images
14. BrosDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
15. Caroline FlackBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
16, 17, 18. Paloma Faith, Mickey Mouse and Jake BuggDave J Hogan via Getty Images
19. Lily AllenDavid M. Benett via Getty Images