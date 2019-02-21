ENTERTAINMENT
Brit Awards 2019: 19 Celebs Who Really Let Their Hair Down At The After-Parties

Yes, Caroline Flack's shoe has been taped back together.

We’re not saying that the Brit Awards aren’t a laugh, but everyone in the industry knows the after parties are where it’s really at.

After the red carpet (fun), dinner (pretty fancy) and actual awards show (a bit long), the real fun starts when the celebs are whisked off to various exclusive parties around London. 

The main three are held by record labels Warner, Sony and Universal and it’s not just stars of the music world who attend, as they’re often joined by familiar faces from reality TV, and Radio 1′s entire roster pops up too. 

Here are 19 stars who look like they had a ball this year...

  • 1. Liam Payne
    1. Liam Payne
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Evidently they ran out of chairs at the Universal bash. 
  • 2. Dua Lipa
    2. Dua Lipa
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    British Single winner Dua Lipa wore her fourth outfit of the night for the Warner event.
  • 3. Olly Alexander
    3. Olly Alexander
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Taking "fierce" to new levels.
  • 4. Clara Amfo
    4. Clara Amfo
    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
    Clara's Radio 1 show didn't start until 10am today, so at least she could squeeze in a small lay-in.
  • 5. Lewis Capaldi
    5. Lewis Capaldi
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    We've got a lot of time for an indie kid on the rise getting into one of the best parties and (presumably) absolutely hammering a free bar.
  • 6, 7, 8. Maya Jama, Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw
    6, 7, 8. Maya Jama, Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Now this is a group we want to hang out with. 
  • 9. Pink
    9. Pink
    Ricky Vigil via Getty Images
    Pink got the party started before she even pulled up in her car. 
  • 10. Jorja Smith
    10. Jorja Smith
    Getty Editorial
    We love these indoor shots that could have been taken by the photographer who did your uni club nights. 
  • 11 and 12. Calvin Harris and Aarika Wolf
    11 and 12. Calvin Harris and Aarika Wolf
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Now that, is a good suit (and we're loving Aarika's outfit too). 
  • 13. Megan Barton-Hanson
    13. Megan Barton-Hanson
    Mark R. Milan via Getty Images
    Kudos to Megan for nabbing this invite. 
  • 14. Bros
    14. Bros
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    And not a conker in sight. Safety gone mad. 
  • 15. Caroline Flack
    15. Caroline Flack
    Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
    You know it's been a good night when your shoe is gaffa-taped together. 
  • 16, 17, 18. Paloma Faith, Mickey Mouse and Jake Bugg
    16, 17, 18. Paloma Faith, Mickey Mouse and Jake Bugg
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Jake Bugg?! Smiling?! 2019 truly is a year full of surprises. 
  • 19. Lily Allen
    19. Lily Allen
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Lily changed her outfit (and wig) before hitting a party at celeb haunt the Chiltern Firehouse, which gets name-checked in her track Trigger Bang. 

