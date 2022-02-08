Adele receives award for Song of the Year during The Brit Awards 2022 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Adele has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards.

The singer scooped three of the four prizes she was nominated for at the ceremony, including the coveted Album Of The Year prize.

Adele also took home Song Of The Year for comeback hit Easy On Me, as well as Artist Of The Year at Tuesday’s ceremony, which was hosted by Mo Gilligan at London’s O2 Arena.

Elsewhere, there were prizes for Little Simz, who took home Best New Artist and Wolf Alice, who picked up Group Of The Year.

Dave was also the recipient of the new Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime category.

Here’s the full list of who won what, with winners marked in bold...

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay - Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

RISING STAR

Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone (announced as winner prior to ceremony)

Lola Young

POP/R&B ACT

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Raye

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran