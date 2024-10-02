Britain's Got Talent Unveils Temporary Replacement For Bruno Tonioli On Judging Panel

The Britain's Got Talent judging panel pictured during this year's final Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Britain’s Got Talent bosses have revealed who’ll be filling in for Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel during certain auditions this year.

It was recently confirmed that BGT would be moving to a new slot in the schedule, and as a result, its auditions are now filming earlier than usual.

Because of this, Bruno is not able to be there for all of them, as he’s currently on the judging panel of the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With The Stars.

Simon Cowell previously made it clear he would not be dropping Bruno from the panel, and teased the idea of a “stand-in” to judge in the former Strictly star’s place.

On Tuesday night, it was revealed that prolific YouTuber, chart-topping rapper, professional boxer and energy drink entrepreneur KSI would be taking over from Bruno at three of this year’s BGT auditions.

KSI via Associated Press

“When I got the call-up, I couldn’t believe it,” KSI said. “I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark.”

He also marked the occasion with a special post on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Bruno enthused: “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star known the world over?”

“I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between,” he added.

BGT will return to our screens in the first quarter of 2025, taking over the place in the schedule usually occupied by Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is now on hiatus.

