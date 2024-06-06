Entertainmentuktvrealitywe love tvbritain's got talent

Simon Cowell Sets The Record Straight About Rumours Bruno Tonioli Could Be 'Dropped' From BGT

Alan Carr had already been named in the press as a potential replacement for the Britain's Got Talent star.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

The Britain's Got Talent judging panel
The Britain's Got Talent judging panel
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Simon Cowell has spoken out about rumours that Bruno Tonioli could be dropped as a Britain’s Got Talent judge after two seasons on the panel.

Following Sunday night’s BGT final, which saw singer Sydnie Christmas making history with her win, The Sun published an article claiming that Simon was considering dropping Bruno from the show.

According to the tablpid, the next season of the long-running talent show will be filmed earlier than usual, in October rather than January, meaning the former Strictly Come Dancing star may not be able to take part due to scheduling issues.

However, when the subject was raised during an interview with Simon on Heart Radio, the talent show mogul said simply: “No.”

Simon coWELL
Simon coWELL
NBC via Getty Images

“I don’t know where all this stuff comes from, I spoke to the producers literally two weeks ago about it,” he insisted.

While Simon agreed there was a “scheduling issue” with Bruno, he said they could overcome this by having a “stand-in for him” on the panel.

However, Simon added: “I love Bruno on this show. I think he’s brilliant and he knows so much about what he’s talking about.

“Sometimes when people are singing a certain kind of music he’s like talking so eloquently and I’m thinking actually he’s a brilliant, brilliant judge, and the nicest person. So no, I would not replace him. He’s coming back.”

Bruno Tonioli
Bruno Tonioli
Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

According to The Sun’s undisclosed “source” Alan Carr was already being “mooted” as a possible successor to Bruno, after the two were famously both in the running to replace David Walliams on the show last year.

However, Amanda Holden – who has worked with Alan on a number of TV projects – insisted that the comic “has not heard from BGT”, noting: “I asked him myself.”

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot