'Britain's Got Talent' Bounces Back From Ratings Slump With Most-Viewed Final Since 2015

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has bounced back from its ratings slump, with its most-watched final since 2015.
This year’s ‘BGT’ reached its climax on Sunday night, when comedy performer Lost Voice Guy became the first comic to win the show in its 12-year history.
Despite a brief drop in viewing figures earlier in the series, with the show’s lowest-ever ratings recorded last month, the slump was short-lived as Telly Mix reports that an average of 8.7 million people tuned in for this year’s final, with a peak of 10.6 million.
This makes 2018’s ‘BGT’ final the most-watched one since 2015 (when 11.7 million tuned in), as well as an average increase in 600,000 people year-on-year.
‘BGT’ also had the highest ratings of any show on Sunday.
Lost Voice Guy was the runaway hit of this year’s ‘BGT’, with voting figures revealing that he scored 21% of the overall votes cast, particularly impressive when you take into account that he was up against 10 other acts.
As well as a cash prize of £250,000, Lost Voice Guy - real name Lee Rigby - will also be on the line-up at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, but his victory wasn’t the only stand-out moment of this year’s live final.
The show also featured a live performance from the cast of ‘Tina: The Musical’, while Channing Tatum also put in a guest appearance alongside the dancers from the ‘Magic Mike’ live experience, which it was revealed is coming to the UK later this year.