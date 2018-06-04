'Britain's Got Talent' Bounces Back From Ratings Slump With Most-Viewed Final Since 2015

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has bounced back from its ratings slump, with its most-watched final since 2015.

This year’s ‘BGT’ reached its climax on Sunday night, when comedy performer Lost Voice Guy became the first comic to win the show in its 12-year history.

Despite a brief drop in viewing figures earlier in the series, with the show’s lowest-ever ratings recorded last month, the slump was short-lived as Telly Mix reports that an average of 8.7 million people tuned in for this year’s final, with a peak of 10.6 million.