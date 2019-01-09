When it comes to naming pets, Brits are an unpredictable bunch. While some opt for classic names – like Nemo, Fishy and Goldie for fish – a significant number of pet-owners may surprise you – like those calling their birds Kirsty.
The unusual revelation is part of Pets at Home’s annual survey of the most popular pet names in Britain. The survey also uncovered that Charlie is no longer top dog in the canine stakes, and Bella is riding high as the most popular name for pups and second most popular for cats.
Luna came out as the most popular kitty name, perhaps gaining popularity thanks to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen giving the name to their daughter.
And pop culture and famous faces appear to have influenced the list in general – “It seems likely that children being entrusted to name their first family pet forms a big part of the name choice, particularly among the film and TV-inspired monikers,” said Gavin Hawthorn, from Pets at Home.
“However, it’s also interesting to see how many cute, traditional names retain their popularity, suggesting that sweet yet simple options will always remain popular when it comes to naming a pet.”
Here are the top names for British pets by species:
Dogs
Bella
Luna
Teddy
Bailey
Buddy
Cats
Luna
Bella
Milo
Loki
Gizmo
Birds
Charlie
Kirsty
Ollie
Bernard
Basil
Fish
Nemo and Bob (joint first)
Fishy
Goldie
Bubbles
Molly
Reptiles
Spike
Luna
Echo
Athena
Sam
Small Animals (Like Rabbits And Guinea Pigs)
Flopsy
Thumper
Luna
Cookie
Rosie
Peter
Fluffy