Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters British diver Vernon Unsworth was instrumental in the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a flooded cave

The British caver baselessly called a “child rapist” by Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to sue the tech billionaire in three different countries.

Vernon Unsworth, who helped coordinate the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, has been subjected to two unsubstantiated attacks by Musk after Unsworth ridiculed a mini-submarine Musk commissioned for the rescue effort.

Mark Stephens, a London lawyer at the firm Howard Kennedy confirmed to HuffPost UK he was representing Unsworth and working with the American firm L Linwood.

The Times reports that Unsworth is also considering using the courts in Thailand, which could lead to Musk receiving a jail sentence in the country, where libel can be a criminal offence.