Latest Energy Giant To Announce 'Absolutely Sickening' Profits Leaves Twitter Furious

SOPA Images via Getty Images

British Gas owner Centrica has just announced that its yearly profits have tripled to a new record high £3.3 billion – and people are not happy.

The energy giant’s for 2022 are much higher than the £948 million it made in 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine and put a strain on energy supplies across the whole of Europe.

They even surpassed the company’s last record profits of £2.7 billion in 2012, and managed to reinstate their dividend to shareholders last year after cutting it during the pandemic.

On Thursday, shareholders were told they’d receive a dividend this year worth more than £200 million in total.

Chief executive Chris O’Shea is also expected to receive more than £3 million in salary and bonuses due to Centrica’s financial performance. The bonus alone is worth £1.6 million.

Soaring wholesale gas prices trickled down to consumers, with prices rising so quickly the government had to step in to subsidise bills over the winter.

The cost of living crisis – triggered by the rising energy prices and the subsequent hike in inflation – means the whole country has struggled over the last year.

The whole country aside from the energy giants, it seems.

Centrica’s profits were boosted by its operations in its North Sea oil and gas, and its nuclear power divisions, as were both Shell and BP.

The government did introduce an oil and windfall tax on operators in the North Sea, and Centrica is also subject to chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s electricity generator levy.

But – there have been widespread calls for a larger tax or levy, as clearly the energy giants are still taking home a very comfortable amount.

According to The Guardian, Sana Yusuf a climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the government “needs to step up and back growing calls for a tougher windfall tax on excessive profits of fossil fuel companies like Centrica”.

Instead, campaigners want energy giants to put greater investment into insulation and homegrown renewables to bring down emissions.

Meanwhile, British Gas has also been criticised after debt agents were found to have forced prepayment metres on vulnerable customers in an effort to recover debt.

In response, the firm suspended the use of court warrants to install prepayment metres and all suppliers have been temporarily banned.

Centrica said that it was “extremely disappointed” in the allegations against “one of our third-party contractors”.

So, as you can imagine, Twitter was not happy.

could someone go round to British Gas & forcibly install a windfall tax meter — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 16, 2023

Absolutely sickening. They are laughing at each and every one of us https://t.co/9QIpfUunlt — Cllr Martin Abrams🌹 (@Martin_Abrams) February 16, 2023

British Gas has just posted a profit of £3.3bn for 2022, more than triple 2021! Which makes it even more shocking that at the very same time it obtained court warrants to force-fit prepayment meters, leaving their poorest customers freezing & unable to cook. Why is this possible? — Steve Chalke (@SteveChalke) February 16, 2023

This morning we hear about more Hospitality closures, citing untenable energy bills.



This morning we also hear about Centrica, the owner of British Gas, reporting record profits of 3.3 billion.



This just isn’t right. — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) February 16, 2023

So British Gas - who sent debt collectors to break into the homes of vulnerable people to install pre-payment meters, leaving them at risk of having their heating cut off - has tripled its profits to £3.3bn



I feel like this all sums up these grim times quite well — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) February 16, 2023

Shell, BP and British Gas have all announced billions in grotesque profits, whilst millions struggling financially, with many who’ve been forced to have prepayment meters installed.

Imagine a world where we the people owned our energy, instead being ripped off by rancid greed. — Sarah (@SASR666) February 16, 2023

Families had their homes broken into to install prepayment metres, yet British Gas owner makes £3.3bn profits. What a betrayal.



Rishi Sunak's refusal to bring in a proper windfall tax could not be more out of touch — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 16, 2023

Tried to put 3 billion into the calculator and couldn’t fit the number of zeros



Centrica, the parent company of British Gas made 3.3 billion in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ic10sl2gFT — Ayshah Tull (@AyshahTull) February 16, 2023

Squeezing the poor and vulnerable with pre-paid meters is obviously vital given that Centrica’s profit margins are so tight. Oh. https://t.co/slgbWjUQBG — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 16, 2023

Quite right that British Gas / Centrica now reap the rewards, having shown great entrepreneurial flair by breaking into the homes of vulnerable people to fit prepayment meters. https://t.co/ae6tLcsTla — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2023

£3.3 billion in profits.



Three times as much as the previous year.



Meanwhile, millions are struggling to pay their bills. Absolutely revolting #BritishGas pic.twitter.com/JDFOLacPDo — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 16, 2023

British Gas has just announced £2.8bn in profits compared to £148m last year. I’ll almost guarantee you’re reading this tweet in a cold house. Fucking disgusting. — AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) February 16, 2023

Centrica/British Gas makes no mention of breaking into customers homes to fit pre-pay meters in the section of today’s investors report headed “Helping customers and communities through the energy crisis” — Chris Choi (@Chrisitv) February 16, 2023