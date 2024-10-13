Brits Are Sharing 'Shameful' Recipes They Make When They Can't Be Bothered To Cook, And I'm Guilty Of Some Of These

Anna Blazhuk via Getty Images

Let’s be real with each other here: we’ve all got some “can’t be arsed” recipes we fall back on in tough times.

Personally, I’ve eaten a microwave flapjack concoction made of mashed banana, oats, flour, egg, chocolate spread, and dried fruit and nuts for more dinners than I’d like to admit.

My friend has confessed to scoffing salami and mozzarella straight from the fridge on particularly tough weekday nights.

There are two approaches to Vile Struggle Recipes: you can either take them to your grave in an attempt to keep your public image intact, or outright admit to your most foul post-double shift creations.

Members of the subreddit r/UKFood chose the latter, with site user u/Scotland1297 asking fellow Redditors to share their most “shameful” CBA dinners.

Here are 14 of the best most grimly relatable:

