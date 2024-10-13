Brits Are Sharing 'Shameful' Recipes They Make When They Can't Be Bothered To Cook, And I'm Guilty Of Some Of These

Let’s be real with each other here: we’ve all got some “can’t be arsed” recipes we fall back on in tough times.
Personally, I’ve eaten a microwave flapjack concoction made of mashed banana, oats, flour, egg, chocolate spread, and dried fruit and nuts for more dinners than I’d like to admit.
My friend has confessed to scoffing salami and mozzarella straight from the fridge on particularly tough weekday nights.
There are two approaches to Vile Struggle Recipes: you can either take them to your grave in an attempt to keep your public image intact, or outright admit to your most foul post-double shift creations.
Members of the subreddit r/UKFood chose the latter, with site user u/Scotland1297 asking fellow Redditors to share their most “shameful” CBA dinners.
Here are 14 of the best most grimly relatable:
“Sardines on toast. It’s easy, cheap and I can pretend it’s decently healthy.”
“Spam, cut into thinnish slices and put in the air fryer, a runny fried egg with a splash of soya sauce and boiled rice is my go-to can’t be arse to cook a meal. Never fails to hit the spot.”
“Doritos and hummus and a bottle of wine…”
“Curry sauce with some chopped chicken nuggets and a pouch of basmati rice.”
“I open the fridge, grab two cheap hotdogs that I keep for my dog, wrap them in a slice of gouda each and eat.”u/Tickle_Me_Flynn
″Crisps sandwich.”u/TCristatus
“Chicken super noodles with chopped-up smoked sausage.”
“Four slices of white bread, a tin of beans with sausages and a f*ck load of cheese.”
“Breaded chicken mini fillets in a bun (Lancashire oven bottom muffin for preference) with mayo, lettuce and tomato.”u/mildperil_
“Usually just eating crackers out of the bag. Sometimes I butter them.”u/SatiricalScrotum
″A Pot Noodle sarnie.”u/wildOldcheesecake
“A tin of sardines mixed into [instant mash]... turn that into patties and fry in a wee drop of oil till golden [on] both sides, served with tinned mushy peas.”u/baganerves
“A mug of gravy nice and thick, with some buttered bread for dunking.”u/Original_Bad_3416
And perhaps the most relatable of all...
“Spending £20 on Deliveroo for something that’d cost me £4 to make.”