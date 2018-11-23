Two brothers from Merseyside wanted over suspected drug trafficking offences have been arrested in Thailand.

Joseph and Gregory Mulhare from Wirral were held on November 17 at a Pattaya resort by Thai immigration police.

The 43 and 38-year-old are suspected of trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine in the UK.

They are believed to have entered the south east Asian country at the start of the month.

They are being held under arrest warrants from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Merseyside Police say they will be looking to speak with them once they get to the UK.

The Foreign Office said: “We are providing assistance to two British men following their arrest in Thailand.”