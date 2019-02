Steve Clancy Photography via Getty Images Andrew Massey was brought to shore but attempts to resuscitate him were not successful

A British tourist has drowned in New Zealand as he holidayed with members of his family.

Andrew Massey, from Kent, was swimming off Ocean Beach in Tairua on the North Island on Saturday when he got into difficulties shortly after 6pm.

The 68-year-old was brought to shore where attempts were made to resuscitate him but he sadly died.

New Zealand police said Massey’s death will be referred to the coroner.