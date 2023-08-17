Britney Spears Ignores Latest Rumours About Her Personal Life In Newly-Shared Instagram Post

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of Upon A Time...In Hollywood in 2019 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Britney Spears is back in the headlines over rumours that she and her husband of just over a year, Sam Asghari, have separated.

However, the pop icon is making it clear she’s not letting the latest speculation about her personal life get her down.

On Wednesday evening, TMZ reported that Sam left the home that he and Britney share after a heated argument.

The media outlet quoted an unnamed “source” who suggested it was “only a matter of time” before he filed for divorce.

Soon after the reports broke, Britney posted an update on Instagram, but notably made no reference to the rumours about herself and her husband.

Instead, the Grammy winner told fans she was “buying a horse soon”, but was finding the process “kinda hard” due to there being “so many options”.

Alongside a photo of herself on horseback, she added: “A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!!

“Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!”

Days earlier, around the time of her and Sam’s alleged argument, Britney posted a video of herself pole-dancing in her home to Closer by Nine Inch Nails.

The clip has since disappeared from her Instagram.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for comment.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 J. Merritt via Getty Images

Britney and Sam met for the first time in 2016, after he played her love interest in the music video for her single Slumber Party.