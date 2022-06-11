Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday, but she and fellow pop idol Madonna said “I do” to a redux of their famous kiss.

Photos of the nuptials published by People show the two pop legends smooching at the reception. (Check out other wedding pics with guests including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.)

Britney and Madonna previously locked lips to much fanfare at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears, left, and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“I didn’t know it was going to be that long and everything,” Brit said back in the day. “I’ve never kissed a woman before.”

Nineteen years later, the two engaged in another, more chaste kiss.

Britney and Sam tied the knot at her home in Thousand Oaks, California ― but not without some early drama.

Her first husband Jason Alexander (not the “Seinfeld” actor) attempted to parlay their 55-hour marriage in 2004 into an attention-grabbing stunt on Thursday.