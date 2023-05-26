Britney Spears Shares Positive Update About Her Relationship With Mother Lynne

Britney Spears Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images

Britney Spears and her mum Lynne have apparently been “trying to make things right” with each other.

The ...Baby One More Time singer is believed not to have spoken to her immediate family following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated at court in November 2021.

However, it seems mother and daughter are now trying to work on mending their relationship, after Lynne reportedly flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles on Wednesday to visit Britney.

The star updated her Instagram followers on Thursday, revealing her “sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years”.

“It’s been such a long time,” Britney said. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!”

She added: “I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Lynne publicly apologised to her daughter in October for “anything and

everything”, begging Britney to unblock her on social media.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” she wrote. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”