Britney Spears Unimpressed By Wave Of New Documentaries About Her Private Life: 'That's The Past'

Britney Spears has spoken out about the release of several new films documenting her personal life. The singer, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle to bring an end to the conservatorship she has been under for the last 13 years, has been the subject of several documentaries in recent times, put together by media outlets like the New York Times and the BBC. With a hearing about the legal arrangement scheduled for Wednesday, two more docs about Britney have arrived, including the Netflix offering Britney vs. Spears. Controlling Britney Spears – a sequel to Framing Britney Spears, which sparked a lot of conversation earlier this year – was also released in the last week, with CNN recently unveiling their own project titled Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Britney Spears at a Grammys event in 2017

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Britney shared her thoughts on one of the documentaries after claiming she’d sat down to watch it, although she did not specify which. “It’s really crazy guys,” she wrote on Instagram. “I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times!!! “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!! Number one… that’s the past!!! Number two… can the dialogue get any classier??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say... the EFFORT on their part!!!”

Back in May, Britney voiced her upset at being the subject of so many recent documentaries, branding the producers behind them “hypocritical” and accusing them of “criticising the media and then doing the same thing”. “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!” she wrote. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life... what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!!”