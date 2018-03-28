It's Official. Brits Eat More Chocolate Than Anywhere Else In The World

Brits are consuming more chocolate than any other country, a new report from Mintel has found. In 2017, the average Brit munched through a whopping 8.4g of chocolate - which isn’t great news for the nation’s blood sugar levels.

In Switzerland, which could be considered the capital of chocolate (hello Toblerone), the average person put away 8.3kg of chocolate, while in Germany they consumed 8.2kg on average.

According to the report, the UK has also seen a spike in the amount of alcohol-flavoured Easter eggs we’re eating such as gin and tonic flavoured eggs. HuffPost UK can confirm they definitely don’t live up to the hype, more on that here.

It seems our love of chocolate isn’t dying down anytime soon. With Easter fast approaching, we put together a handy quiz so you can declare which is your favourite chocolate bae bar. Now go forth and vote.