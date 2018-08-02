Brits Now Check Their Mobile Phones Every 12 Minutes

We’ve become a nation attached to our phones, with the average British adult checking their screen every 12 minutes of the waking day, according to Ofcom.

The regulator’s annual Communications Market Report also found one-fifth of British adults now spend more than 40 hours a week online and most say they are dependent on their digital devices.

In contrast to just 10 years ago, most people now say they need and expect a constant internet connection wherever they go, with 64% of adults describing it as an essential part of their life.

For the first time, the amount of time spent making phone calls from mobiles has fallen as users increasingly turn to internet-based services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.