Exclusive Poll: Twice As Many Brits Trust Starmer More Than Sunak Over Tax

More than twice as many people trust Keir Starmer when it comes to the country’s taxes compared to Rishi Sunak, an exclusive survey has found.

A TechneUK poll produced for Independent Media found 36% of respondents said they trusted the Labour leader most on this issue.

Only 16% trust prime minister the most – that’s the same proportion of poll participants who trust Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage the most.

The poll, which surveyed 1,636 people on June 13, will come as yet another blow to Sunak, considering Farage is yet to ever win a parliamentary seat and is now trying for the eighth time.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey trailed in the Techne polls on this issue, with just 12% of participants voting for him, while a fifth of respondents (20%) were undecided.

The Tory party has tried to make tax a wedge issue, claiming Labour would raise each working household’s tax by £2,094 – although that triggered outrage over exactly where that number came from.

The Conservatives have stuck to that tactic though, and repeatedly tried to accuse their opponents of planning to raise taxes.

Sunak has also positioned himself as the economically savvy option, who has stabilised the UK after inflation reached a 40-year in 2021.

The PM announced the snap election shortly after inflation fell to 2.3%.

He launched his campaign by telling voters, “this hard-earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning” and asking “who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family and our country”.

But the economy fell into recession on his watch at the end of last year, and though it started to bounce back in the early months of 2024, April figures showed growth had flatlined.

TechneUK also found that “sound economics” is the most important quality to Brits in a prime minister.

A fifth of respondents chose it over climate action, a strong approach to defence and security, change, trust, patriotism and an awareness of diversity.

The pollsters concluded Labour is still storming ahead when it comes to respondents’ voting intentions, too, at 43%.