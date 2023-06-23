More Brits Wanted To Rejoin EU This Year Than At Any Point Since The Referendum

vector illustration of United Kingdom and European Union flags cubes id-work via Getty Images

The number of Brits who would support rejoining the EU was at its highest level this year since the 2016 referendum, a survey has found.

YouGov’s Brexit tracker survey has concluded that 58% of people in Britain would now vote to rejoin the bloc.

This is only slightly below the record highs of the 60% of voters who would back rejoining the EU back in February 2023.

And while 51% of British respondents also said in April they didn’t think it was likely the UK would be back in the EU any time soon, this group has diminished over the years – in 2021, 62% thought it was unlikely.

YouGov also found in April that, for the first time on record, more Brits were optimistic about the EU’s future (41%) than not (36%) – and 25% even said they trust the European Commission more than their own government (24%).

That’s after years of Brexiteers bashing Brussels throughout the messy and painful trade negotiations.

Meanwhile the number of people suggesting Brexit would have a negative impact on the British economy is going up. It was at 58% in April, having been at 50% in 2021.

Seven years on from the EU referendum, how would Britons vote on rejoining?



All Britons



Rejoin: 46%

Stay out: 33%

Would not vote: 9%

Don't know: 9%



Headline vote



Rejoin: 58%

Stay out: 42%https://t.co/QXUVMzhlqW pic.twitter.com/faALNhqFRq — YouGov (@YouGov) June 23, 2023

The survey also looked into what other European nations thought about staying in or getting out of the EU in May.

Around 62% of French respondents and 63% of Italian respondents said they would not support following the UK and leaving the bloc.

Approximately 87% of survey participants in Spain said they would support staying in the EU, compared to 79% in Denmark, 80% in Sweden and 69% in Germany.

YouGov’s tracker revealed that support for the EU has increased among its member nations since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour to the west – Ukraine – amid Moscow’s worries that it was becoming too closely aligned with the US and European allies.