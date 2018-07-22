Jacob Rees-Mogg Says It Could Take 50 Years To Reap The Benefits Of Brexit

A leading Brexiteer has suggested it could take 50 years to judge whether Brexit has been an economic success amid fears quitting the European Union will lead to a downturn.

The influential Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the European Research Group of backbench Tories, was pressed by Krishnan Guru-Murthy of Channel 4 News about whether he would quit if the “economy does take a hit next year” when Brexit happens.

Rees-Mogg insisted the full impact will not be known for “years to come” as he hailed leaving the EU as the “greatest opportunity, economically, for this country”.

The Somerset MP suggested the broadcaster was asking a “simple” question about economic success or failure based on a “complex” set of circumstances, adding: