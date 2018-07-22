Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab Refuses To Deny UK Stockpiling Food In Case of 'No Deal'

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab refused to deny reports the Government is planning to stockpile food in preparation for ‘no deal’ with the EU, as he claimed the UK will be ready for all eventualities.

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Raab also didn’t dispute claims a motorway in Kent could become a “lorry park” if stringent customs checks are implemented by the EU if no trade agreement is reached.

The Brexit Secretary – appointed to the post earlier this month – said he was straining “every sinew” to get “the best deal” with Brussels out of the negotiations, but added: “It’s only the responsible thing to do to be prepared if those negotiations and the energy and the ambition and the pragmatism we’re showing are not reciprocated.”

When asked if it was true that the British Government was planning to stockpile food for a no deal outcome – as reported by The Sun – Raab initially replied “no”, but then added: “That kind of selective snippet that makes it into the media to the extent that the public pay attention to it I think is unhelpful.

He went on “We are making sure both in the allocation of money - £3billion extra allocated last Budget – and through operational things like hiring extra border staff, through the legal arrangements both domestic and the treaty arrangements that we are ready for any and every eventuality and we will gradually and responsibly which is the right thing for the Government to do set out more of the detail of that through technical notices.

“What we’re not going to do, and I’m not going to get drawn into the selective snippets that are leaked and make hair-raising stories.”

Marr also quizzed Raab on whether the M26 in Kent could become “at least in part a lorry park” in the case of ‘no deal’.

Raab replied: “But of course if we have no deal we will want to make sure that we are prepared at the border with the knock-on effects that that would have if on the EU side they take the worst-case scenario approach which is frankly irrational.

“I’m confident we won’t get there, but even if we did we will have the planning in place, the preparation in place, the operational matters in place from the infrastructure to the planning laws to deal with that.”