Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz-Beckham Celebrate 4-Year Anniversary With Adorable Throwback

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have marked four years as a couple with a series of adorable throwback pictures.

The couple married in a ceremony held at Nicola’s parents’ Palm Beach estate in Florida last year, after three years of dating.

Advertisement

And as they looked back at the beginnings of their relationship on Instagram, Brooklyn – the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham – described the last four years as “the most amazing” of his life.

Posting pictures of himself kissing Nicola during a trip to Japan, the 24-year-old captioned the snaps: “Dear Nicola, The last four years have been the most amazing years of my life. You complete my life. You are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you.”

Nicola posted an equally romantic message, as she also shared a collection of loved-up photos from across their relationship on the social media site.

Advertisement

She wrote: “Happy four year anniversary baby. I love you soooo much. Thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy. I love being your wifey.”

Brooklyn responded: “My sexy wifie. Love you.”

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their first official wedding anniversary – marking the occasion with Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria.

Brooklyn recently claimed to have as many as 70 tattoos inspired by his wife, and unveiled a “portrait” of her on his right bicep during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s US talk show back in March.

He added: “And I actually got, on the same day, some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to.”