Bruce Springsteen Rocks On After Dramatic Fall On Stage

Bruce Springsteen on stage during another show at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Tuesday Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen took a painful-looking tumble during a recent show in Amsterdam, leaving fans panic-stricken.

With his guitar wrapped around his neck, the 73-year-old rock star stumbled while walking up a set of steps to join the rest of his band when disaster struck at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The I’m On Fire singer dramatically landed on his back and laid there for a few seconds, prompting his bandmates to rush to his side to check on him.

At the same time, worried onlookers let out a collective gasp.

Luckily, it appeared that no damage was done, and Bruce eventually got back up on his feet with the help of security members.

“Goodnight everybody,” he jokingly bellowed, before picking up his guitar and resuming the concert.

Yep, he truly is Tougher Than The Rest… (we’ll show ourselves out).

Fans shared their relief that Bruce wasn’t badly injured following the fall.

He suffers a fall and like the true rock n roller he is, he gets up and carries on! @springsteen - you are amazing! https://t.co/XLXw2HZHXd — Danny Stoakes (@DannyStoakes) May 28, 2023

Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night🇳🇱 - May 27, 2023#brucespringsteen #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/VqIf0gbuhk — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) May 28, 2023

Bruce has been on his 2023 Tour since 1 February, with the first show taking place in Tampa, Florida.

Although he’s currently gigging in Europe, the singer is expected to wrap up his live performances in San Francisco, California, in December.

Last month, former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Bruce on stage and played tambourine alongside Indiana Jones star Kate Capshaw and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.